Clear and hot conditions end the week for this first official day of summer, but the typical pop-up June thunderstorm chances return for the weekend and much of next week.
This morning starts clear in the Upstate and partly cloudy in the mountains, with temperatures in the 60s across the area. A few thin clouds linger for the afternoon with highs reaching the 90 degree mark in the Upstate, and 82 degrees in western NC. This is near-normal for this time of year, marking our first day of summer!
Tonight, a system will pass through Tennessee and into western NC by early Saturday morning, bringing some brief thunderstorms to the area. Some could be strong. As that brief early system pushes into the Upstate for Saturday afternoon, spotty to scattered storms will rebuild in the hot and muggy weather.
Highs reach the 80s to 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, with spotty storms again possible at the end of the weekend.
The heat and humidity will continue into the first couple days of next week with slightly lower rain chances during the afternoon.
Rain will stay isolated by the middle of next week as the heat backs off just a tad with highs in the upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.