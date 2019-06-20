A stray shower or two remains possible in the mountains tonight, but the majority of the area will be dry with lows in the low and middle 60s.
Friday marks the official start of summer and it will feel like it with highs in the lower 90s in the Upstate and lower and middle 80s in the mountains.
This weekend will be very June-like with hot and muggy weather and spotty to scattered thunderstorms during parts of each day.
Highs will be in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains with a mix of sun and clouds.
The heat and humidity will continue into the first couple days of next week with slightly lower rain chances during the afternoon.
Rain will stay isolated by the middle of next week as the heat backs off just a tad with highs in the upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.