Get ready for a hot and rain-free mini stretch of weather these next couple of days before pop-up storms return by the end of the week.
Expect clouds to remain this evening, but we should clear out a bit better by later tonight with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s and patchy fog in the mountains.
Expect more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s in the mountains and lower 90s in the Upstate.
Thursday will be even hotter with highs approaching 92 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains with a slight chance at a pop-up storm or two.
Friday through the weekend will present more typical June weather with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 with isolated afternoon storms.
We'll see a slight uptick in afternoon storms heading into early next week with spotty to scattered storms as the heat stays put.
