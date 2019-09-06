As Hurricane Dorian moves into the open waters of the Atlantic, we’re looking at some sunny and hot weather all across the Carolinas! Expect temps to be well above normal into next week.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 66 for the Upstate and 61 in the mountains. Saturday is looking sunny and very warm! Typically we are in the mid 80s for the Upstate and around 80 in the mountains this time of year, but we’ll hit the 85-91 area-wide late afternoon!
Sunday will bring more sunshine and similar, unseasonably hot conditions. No chance of rain for your outdoor plans throughout the entire weekend.
Monday will bring another hot, sunny day, before showers are back for Tuesday into Wednesday. Chance for rain is only about 20-30%, but at least the extra clouds should take temps back into the upper 80s for highs.
And as of now, the tropics are still active, but nothing that is threatening the U.S. or expected to in the next week.
