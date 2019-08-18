The heat will continue as kids head back to school with a few afternoon storms to dodge.
A few storms remain possible this evening, but the rest of the night will be muggy and warm with lows in the middle 60s to near 70 along with patchy fog.
Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the lower 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains.
Watch out for a few late day thunderstorms, so maybe consider giving the kids an umbrella before they leave for the day.
Tuesday and Wednesday will play out quite similarly with highs near 90 and spotty to scattered afternoon storms.
Afternoon rain and storms will become more widespread Thursday, Friday and next weekend with a little less sunshine.
That will also translate to less heat with highs dipping into the lower and middle 80s by next weekend.
