Our hot and rain-less weather pattern will continue into the start of the week with a cooldown in sight!
Expect things to stay clear overnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s in the mountains and upper 60s in the Upstate.
Some patchy fog is possible to start the day Monday, but sunshine will ultimately prevail allowing highs to reach the lower 90s in the Upstate.
We'll see temperatures a little closer to 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday along with the return of isolated showers.
Isolated shower chances will continue into the middle and later parts of the week, but won't result in anything major.
More clouds and a few more showers will allow temperatures to scale back into the middlle 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains by nexty weekend.
As for the tropics, there are a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic that we're monitoring, but at this point there is nothing threatening.
We'll let you know as time goes by as we approach the peak of hurricane season.
