Our hot and dry weather pattern continues for another couple/three more days before muggier and stormier days return later in the week.
Expect conditions to stay cool and quiet tonight with lows in the lower and middle 60s with patchy fog developing by daybreak.
Monday will be hot and a little more humid with highs in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
There's also a small chance for very isolated late day showers and storms mainly in the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring that chance back into the Upstate as well as highs back track into the upper 80s.
By Thursday through next weekend, we'll be back to scattered to even widespread at times afternoon showers and storms as temperatures back track into the lower and middle 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.