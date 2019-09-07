The hot and dry weather pattern we've been in will stick around a few more days before small rain chances return.
Expect lows tonight to be in the lower and middle 60s under a mostly clear sky.
Sunday will bring more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s in the mountains and lower 90s in the Upstate.
Monday will be just about the same as the heat wave continues.
A slight chance for showers returns Tuesday which will help scale back temperatures just a tiny bit.
Isolated rain chances will continue into the rest of next week, but expect a bigger cooldown by later in the week into next week.
Highs will drop into the lower and middle 80s by next weekend as those small shower chances continue.
As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to move north in the central Atlantic and poses no threat to land.
Another disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has a decent chance of developing into a tropical storm by next week, which will continue to be monitored.
