It's finally starting to feel like June, or at least it will be come Father's Day as temperatures reach near 90 degrees in places with isolated afternoon storms.
Tonight will be warmer than last night with lows in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate under a partly cloudy sky.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Father's Day with highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
A couple of pop-up storms are possible in the mountains while the Upstate stays mostly dry.
This week overall will be about as "June" as it gets weather-wise with spotty to scattered afternoon thunderstorms almost daily as highs stay near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
A front will move through the area on Thursday which will cause a few more storms than the other days, but safe to say that will leave us drier by Friday into next weekend.
