The heat will continue as kids head back to school with afternoon storms to dodge throughout the week.
This morning starts in the 60s to lower 70s under a fully clear sky for the morning bus stop, but the sunshine won't last all day. Expect temperatures to quickly reach the 80s to lower 90s, with storms developing from early afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind possible.
Tuesday and Wednesday will play out quite similarly with highs near 90 and spotty to scattered afternoon storms.
Afternoon rain and storms will become more widespread Thursday, Friday and into at least the first half of next weekend with even less sunshine, so temperatures should begin to decline into the 80s by the end of the week across the entire area.
Sunday, temperatures cool even more to the lower 80s and upper 70s, with plenty of clouds, though a few less storms end the weekend.
