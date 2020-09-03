One more day of intense heat before a nice cool-down arrives for this weekend! Humidity will drop as well, so we’re in for a treat!
Tonight we could see a couple showers/storms in the mountains, but the Upstate should stay dry. Lows will cool to 68 in the mountains and 73 for the Upstate Friday morning, then soar into the 85-93 range for the afternoon. Rain will be tough to come by on Friday, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.
Cooler, less humid air will settle in for Saturday. Highs will only reach 78 in the mountains and 82 in the Upstate on Saturday. Temps warm up a degree or two on Sunday, but overall it stays very pleasant.
Storms should remain at bay through Monday, but rain returns by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Another cold front will be trying to approach, and this one could drop temps even more significantly toward next weekend! Stay tuned!
