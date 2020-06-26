A hot and hazy weekend is on the way, with small storm chances. Best chance for any rain comes late Sunday.
We should keep the forecast mostly dry through Saturday. Highs will warm into the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Sunday could bring a few late-day pop-up storms. Highs will be in the 80s on Sunday.
Over the next few days we will likely notice a hazier sky. That is due to the Saharan Dust Plume that has worked its way across the Atlantic. The dust will cause a hazy sunshine and some brilliant color to our sunrises and sets thanks to the extra particulates and aerosols in the atmosphere. Folks with breathing difficulties need to stay posted on air quality conditions, as we could have increased dust at the surface
A classic summery pattern sets up next week, with hot and humid temps, along with scattered late day rain. Looking ahead to the July 4 holiday weekend it is looking hot with just a few late day storms each day. So the fairly typical summer set-up will continue!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.