Get ready for a toasty holiday weekend along with a few afternoon storms both days.
Expect a mild night with clear skies and lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday, 4th of July will be hot with some decent sun and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated showers during the afternoon primarily in the mountains.
Expect the same on Sunday, but maybe a degree or two cooler.
Monday will bring a few more showers and storms during the afternoon with highs scaling back into the 80s.
Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will work their way in Tuesday and likely continue through the middle and end of next week.
