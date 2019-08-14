(FOX Carolina) - Another day of stifling heat and humidity with storms for some gives way to some drier days ahead.
Mostly cloudy sky conditions start the day today with temperatures in the upper 60s to low/mid 70s. Overnight storms are out. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but they should be limited to just one "round" as opposed to Tuesday's multiple stormy events.
Another heat advisory has been issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, and Elbert counties from noon to 7 PM today for heat indices nearing or exceeding 105 degrees.
Drier days lie ahead starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday - daytime highs will be near or slightly above average. Conditions turn unsettled and stormy again toward Sunday and into the first couple of days of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.