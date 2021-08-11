Rain chances will increase this week along with the heat sticking around. Expect afternoon storms each day through the weekend with tropical rains from Fred arriving by next week. We break down your forecast below.
Today will be another hot and humid day (slightly above normal for this time of year!) with a high of 92 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains. Expect numerous showers and t-storms late in the day, with a couple strong to severe storms possible. Gusty winds and lightning would be the primary threats. Stay weather aware!
This patterns sticks around tomorrow and Friday, with near normal temperatures and late day showers and t-storms. However, keep in mind that much of the day will be dry!
Now Tropical Storm Fred is spinning in the Caribbean and seems to be taking aim towards western Florida as early as Friday. Some tropical rains could arrive in the Carolinas as early next week.
