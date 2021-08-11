Watch for frequent showers and T-Storms this evening. Some will pack a punch with torrential flooding rain and gusty winds, along with vivid lightning. This activity will quiet down later this evening. Otherwise it will be warm and muggy overnight under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only dropping into the low 70s in the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains.
We'll be stuck in a hot and humid pattern the next few days, with daily shower and T-Storm chances. Some storms could be severe with strong winds, torrential flooding rain, and vivid lightning. Along with the storms temperatures will soar into the low 90s for the Upstate with feels like temperatures near 100° at times. The mountains will see cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows at night will be in the low 70s, except upper 60s in the mountains.
For the weekend, clouds will be more plentiful with increasing chances for storms with temperatures around 90, with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night with be in the 60sd and 70s.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will affect our region some time later Monday, Tuesday, and perhaps a part of Wednesday of next week.. Heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather is a pretty good bet. Still hard to say with the track still up in the air!
