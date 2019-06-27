Hot June weather will continue into this weekend! Rain chances will remain at a minimum, with isolated storms possible after 1PM most days.
We’re in a classic summer-time pattern as highs will be close to normal and rain chances will be fairly low. Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. Friday morning will cool to 68 in the Upstate and 62 for the mountains.
Through the day highs will rebound to 91 in the Upstate and 85 for the mountains, with only a few pop-up storms. Rain chance will be at 20% for the Upstate and 30% in the mountains
These high temps are near normal for this time of year, with 90 being the average in the Upstate. We’ll see temps rise more into July 4th week.
More of the same is expected this weekend, ahead of some even hotter conditions for next week. By Tuesday we could see highs in the mid 90s for Upstate spots, which would be 5-7 degrees above normal!
