Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend! We are now half-way through the month of July and our weather remains unsettled with high heat, humidity and a chance for showers and storms. We break down your forecast below.
Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms could contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. It will be toasty today with highs reaching the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the Mountains. Drink plenty of water to stay cool, and have a back-up plan for any storms that may roll your way especially for the evening hours. Overnight lows will settle in the 60s and 70s.
This weekend won’t be a washout, but each day we have a decent chance of rain and storm development. Saturday a few storms will pass through along with some rain, but more storms and showers are expected at this time on Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s in the Upstate, with lower to middle 80s for the mountains. Lows will be near 70 degrees, with 60s in the mountains.
Next week cools a little more with that cold front joined with widespread rain and storms, especially for the day on Monday.
Have a fun and safe weekend! Beat the heat!
