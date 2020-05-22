Memorial Day weekend shaping up to be very summer-like both in terms of heat and humidity, but also afternoon storm-wise.
Tonight will bring patchy fog and lows near 60 under a mostly cloudy sky.
Saturday and Sunday look to be the hottest with highs in the middle to upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun.
Thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon in the mountains with a couple storms sneaking into the Upstate later in the evening.
There will be a touch more coverage in afternoon storms Sunday and Monday as temperatures drop back a bit by Memorial Day.
Expect highs to be in the lower and middle 80s for the better part of next week with isolated storm chances.
