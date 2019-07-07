Monday will be hot and muggy with spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which will be followed by a small break from heat and continuing rain chances.
Watch out for a few brief downpours and thunderstorms this evening and overnight tonight.
Otherwise, it'll be a muggy night with patchy fog and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs of 91 in the Upstate and 86 in the mountains with spotty to scattered afternoon/evening storms.
A wedge of high pressure will set up just off the coast of the northeast US Tuesday, which will be responsible for providing more cloud cover closer to home.
That means highs will only be in the lower and middle 80s with spotty rain during the afternoon.
Temperatures will gradually rebound back into the middle and upper 80s the rest of the week as rain chances increase a bit by Friday into next weekend.
As far as our late week rain chances are concerned, they'll be almost solely dependent on whatever becomes of a tropical wave in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and whatever path it takes inland.
It's that very path that could result in the western Carolinas being either completely dry, or getting lots of rain.
We'll continue to monitor this in the coming days.
