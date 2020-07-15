Temperatures will gradually trend downward over the next few days, but it'll still be plenty muggy as late day showers and storms return by the end of the week.
Tonight will be mainly dry, but humid with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s as patchy fog develops in the mountain valleys.
Thursday will present decent sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated showers and storms forming late in the afternoon.
Expect that same type of activity to pick up a little more in coverage Friday into this weekend with similar heat and humidity.
Next week looks to bring highs in the 80s to lower 90s with scattered late day showers and storms.
