Starting with isolated rain, storms ramp up this afternoon. More storm chances linger though the week, with highs staying near average.
This morning begin with isolated showers and storms, mainly in the mountains with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Throughout the day, expect highs to reach 91 in the Upstate and 83 in the mountains. Storm chances become more scattered to widespread late in the day for the Upstate, while the mountains begin to dry.
A few storms have the chance at becoming strong to severe, possibly producing damaging wind gusts.
Afternoon storm coverage will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday before backing off a little bit by Thursday and Friday. Highs remain in the 80s through this time.
Scattered afternoon storms will hold in place all the way through the 4th of July weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.