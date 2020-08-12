Storms remain likely each afternoon this week, building to become widespread and heaviest by Friday. Humidity levels stay in full force, with high temperatures cooling slightly with the heaviest rain.
Today starts in the 60s to low 70s with a mostly clear sky. The afternoon becomes partly to mostly cloudy, with highs near 90 in the Upstate and mid-80s for the mountains. Expect a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms between 2-8PM.
Thursday will bring an increasing rain risk at 70%, with heavy rain and lightning as the primary threats. Highs stay in the upper 80s Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains. Thursday night into Friday becomes the most widespread with rain and storms, with highs holding back into the low to mid-80s. Isolated flooding is possible.
Rain chances will slowly decrease through the weekend, but you'll still need a back-up plan for anything you do outside, especially on Saturday.
Next week looks to bring back typical summertime heat, humidity, and pop-up storm chances in the afternoons.
TROPICS:
We're watching Tropical Depression 11 well out in the Atlantic. It appears it's going to miss the US. It'll track to the W-NW then hook to the north moving away from the US. If it does become a storm it will be named Josephine, but it looks to remain on the weak side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.