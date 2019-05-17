A steady warm-up will lead us to summery hot conditions this weekend. Highs will warm to near 90 with isolated rain chances.
There will be a chance for showers through the evening, then clearing skies overnight with lows in the 60s.
The heat builds for Saturday and Sunday, as highs climb to around 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Normally we’re ranging from 75-80 for high temps, so this will be well above the average!
Storms could rumble through during each afternoon, but the better chance for finding rain will be in the higher elevation spots.
A system moves through on Monday and that will give us all a better shot at rain and possibly a few stronger t-storms. Once the rain moves out, we’ll see above normal temps dominate toward Memorial Day Weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.