Intense heat will continue Sunday and into next week. A few storms are possible Sunday into Monday, otherwise mostly dry weather is in store.
Sunday will bring a chance for t-storms late day, with highs back into the 90s. A complex of storms will be on the move from the west later in the day, and the few that do make it across the mountains could be on the strong side.
More scattered storms are possible on Monday, before mostly dry and EXTREMELY hot weather settles in! Highs will get into the mid 90s toward late next week.
Scattered showers and storms return to the area late next week into next weekend.
