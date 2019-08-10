Sunday will be hot, and a bit less stormy before rain chances increase mainly during the middle part of next week.
After showers and storms dissipate, expect a relatively quiet night with lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s with patchy fog developing by early Sunday morning.
Highs will reach the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains with only an isolated shower or storm in the mountains during the afternoon.
Rain and storm coverage will increase Tuesday through Thursday of next week as a front moves through.
Safe to say, so day will be a washout, but scattered to widespread afternoon rain and storms will be most likely Wednesday and Thursday.
After that system moves through, things will gradually dry back up and cool back down to the lower and middle 80s.
