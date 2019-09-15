Hot and sunny weather will kick off the week ahead followed by a mid-week cool-down which might might even bring a few stray showers.
Skies will stay clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate.
Monday will begin with areas of patchy fog in the mountain valleys followed by sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tuesday will play out very similar, but a few clouds will work their way in by the end of the day which could result in an isolated mountain shower or two.
A few showers are also possible Tuesday night and Wednesday as a weak front brings clouds that could squeeze out a few showers.
This will also contribute to a substantial cooldown producing highs in the 70s in the mountains and low 80s in the Upstate.
Temperatures will stay near those marks Thursday as clouds gradually exit the area.
That will open the door for temperatures to rise up a little bit, but should stay in the 80s area-wide as dry weather takes back over for the end of the week and next weekend.
