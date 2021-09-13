Happy Monday! We hope you enjoyed the beautiful weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new work-week.
High pressure will continues to slide to our east, allowing warmer and more humid conditions to return to the Upstate and mountains today. Shower and storm chances increase mid-week. We break down your forecast below.
Expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions through the day and highs returning to above-average, reaching 90 in the Upstate and the middle 80s in the mountains. Tonight drops into the 60s across the region.
Tomorrow, another day of high heat and humidity. Temperatures return into the 80s to 90 degrees, with a small chance at a passing shower.
Shower and storm chances increase starting Wednesday, and last through the end of the week. Highs drop back to the lower and middle 80s across the area, with some mountain spots topping out in the upper 70s. No day will be a washout, but rain comes on and off.
As we watch the tropics, Nicholas is expected to stay to our south, but we'll watch it closely as it could bring us increased rain and storm chances as the week wraps up.
