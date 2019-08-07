Hot and humid conditions will be the rule through the weekend, with a brief increase in rain potential late Friday into early Saturday.
Tonight will be mostly clear with only an isolated showers or storms. Thursday morning will start in the 60s, then quickly temperatures will surge into the low 90s by the afternoon in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. No storms are expected at this point.
Another disturbance will roll in from the northwest Friday, and that could spark some storms during the late afternoon into Friday night.
Most of the rain will push out by Saturday morning, leaving a mostly dry weekend with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
Rain chances will creep up into next week.
