Hot and humid conditions will lead to a thunderstorm chance for the rest of this week! This weekend brings an uptick in storms, especially by Sunday into Monday as a front approaches.
Tonight will be mostly clear with only a stray shower left from the afternoon. Lows will cool to 69 in the Upstate and 64 in the mountains by Thursday morning with a very humid feel outside.
Highs on Thursday will soar to 90 in the Upstate and 84 in the mountains. Rain chances will be fairly low at 20-30% for the afternoon, so just have a back-up plan for anything outside!
Friday will be slightly more stormy, but still many spots won’t even get rain. Highs will be back to near 90 with a 30-40% chance for rain.
As a front gets closer, our afternoon storms will become more numerous on Saturday, then rain will be likely on Sunday.
It will remain warm and humid, but temps will back off a bit as rain chances increase. Highs should stay in the 80s Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
