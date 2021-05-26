The May heat wave continues until Friday! A few pop-up showers will be possible each day, but the best chance for rain will come late week.
Expect partly cloudy skies with lows down to near 70 in the Upstate and 65 in the mountains. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s for the mountains and low 90s in the Upstate. Rain will be isolated, and mainly confined to the mountains. However, the Upstate could see a random shower or storm.
Friday will bring a 30-50% chance for rain area-wide, with the best chance for rain toward Friday evening and overnight. Cooler and less humid air will settle in on Saturday! Highs will be closer to normal in the 70s and 80s with some lingering clouds.
Sunday looks BEAUTIFUL with highs in the upper 70s to low 80 and lower humidity! No rain is expected, so enjoy some time outside if you can!
Memorial Day Monday will be gorgeous as well, with ample sunshine and temps near normal for the this of year! Highs will warm to 83 in the Upstate and 77 in the mountains.
Quiet weather should remain in place for the first half of next week.
