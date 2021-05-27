The May heat wave continues until Friday! A few pop-up showers will be possible each day, but the best chance for rain and storms comes late week.
This morning starts in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky, but as highs reach the 80s to 90 degrees, isolated rain could pop up in spots. Tonight drops into the 60s, drying out.
Friday will bring highs into the 80s to near 90 degrees, along with a 40-60% chance for rain area-wide. The best chance happens Friday evening and overnight. Cooler and less humid air will settle in on Saturday! Highs will be closer to normal in the 70s and 80s with some lingering clouds.
Sunday looks BEAUTIFUL with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and lower humidity! No rain is expected, and the gorgeous weather will last into the holiday on Monday.
Quiet weather should remain in place for the first half of next week, with the next round of rain expected on Wednesday.
