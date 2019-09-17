Hot conditions last one final day before coming to an abrupt end at the middle of the week. A few showers will be possible today and Wednesday, followed by sunny, pleasant weather through the weekend.
One last hot day is in store today with highs in the 80s and 90s and a partly to mostly sunny sky. There will be a few afternoon and evening showers, but most stay dry.
Wednesday will bring more clouds, isolated showers and lower temperatures as a northeast breeze takes over. Highs will stay in the 70s by the afternoon! Then clouds break up to sunshine on Thursday, with highs staying in the 70s in all areas!
Overnight lows will get more comfortable as well, as lows drop to the 50s by late week! It will be like a small taste of fall, even though we won’t officially usher in the season until Monday, Sept. 23.
