Happy Friday everyone! We are keeping a close watch on a possible tropical development which could bring us major rainfall and gusty winds. We break down the forecast below.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today as high temperatures max out in the middle 80s in the Mountains and upper 80s to lower 90s in the Upstate. Find ways to beat the heat, by staying cool and hydrated. Overnight lows will fall back into the 60s.
It will be just as hot Saturday with temperatures jumping into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humidity returning. A few showers will be possible Saturday, with more intense rain arriving Sunday from that wave of energy in the Gulf that will approach the Carolinas.
Expect on and off rain Sunday AM, then heavier, more widespread rain by the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms are possible late in the day, and we’ll watch for any severe weather. Highs end up much cooler, near 80 across the region. This system is crucial on placement. Any small change could disrupt the forecast so make sure to stay with us.
Some spotty rain and storms could last into Monday, with highs in the 80s. With a cold front moving in early next week with more rain and storm chances.
