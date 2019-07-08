Hot and humid weather starts the week today with spotty storms possible in the afternoon. The heat backs off a bit, but PM storm chances will linger all the way through Friday and Saturday.
Starting the day in the 60s to lower 70s, the day heats up fast under a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach 93 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains, with isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening.
A wedge of high pressure will set up just off the coast of the northeast US Tuesday, which will be responsible for providing more cloud cover closer to home. That means highs will only reach the lower and middle 80s with spotty rain throughout the day.
Temperatures will gradually rebound back into the middle and upper 80s for the rest of the week as rain chances increase a bit by Thursday.
As far as our late week rain chances are concerned, they'll be almost solely dependent on whatever becomes of a tropical wave in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and whatever path it takes inland.
It's that very path that could result in the western Carolinas being either completely dry, or getting lots of rain. As of now, it looks as though Friday and Saturday will stay fairly soggy with PM storms, while Sunday should dry out.
We'll continue to monitor this in the coming days.
