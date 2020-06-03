Expect a hotter and muggier day today before scattered late day storms return to the area Thursday.
Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 80s to lower 90s today under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two is possible in the mountains with the very off chance one makes it into the far northern Upstate. Most areas, however, will remain dry. If GSP makes it to 90 degrees, it'll mark the first day this year!
Similar heat and humidity will be felt Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Coverage of storms will be greatest on Thursday and Saturday.
Slightly cooler air and mostly cloudy sky conditions will prevail starting early next week. It looks like TS Cristobal will move inland late Sunday across Louisiana, so little to no Carolina impacts will result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.