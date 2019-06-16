Summer officially begins on Friday, but it'll feel plenty like it in the days leading up to it this week with temperatures near 90 and a few afternoon thunderstorms.
Besides a stray evening shower or storm, tonight will be on the dry side with lows near 70 in the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains.
Monday will contain a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs around 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Afternoon showers and storms will be isolated to spotty Monday afternoon and evening.
A weak front will approach the area on Tuesday which will cause scattered to numerous afternoon showers and storms.
Wednesday will be back to more isolated rain activity as highs back off into the upper 80s in the Upstate.
Another front will move through on Thursday which will re-up our afternoon rain and storm coverage.
After those move out, expect drier weather to take over Friday into next weekend with highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
A stray shower or storm is possible each of those days, but safe to say they will be very few and far between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.