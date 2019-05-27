Keep those air conditioners on because our heat wave in the Carolinas will continue for another few days!
Lows tonight will be in the 60s to near 70 with patchy fog developing in the mountain valleys by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will bring a sunny sky, a steady west wind and highs of 96 in the Upstate (record is 100) and 90 in the mountains (record is 91).
Wednesday will be about the same with highs of 95 in the Upstate (record is 98) and 90 again in the mountains (record is 92).
We'll shave a degree or two off those highs on Thursday as our ridge of high pressure weakens with highs still in the upper 80s to middle 90s.
Expect a mix of clouds and sun to continue which will help keep highs around 90 in the Upstate and lower and middle 80s in the mountains.
There's also a chance for a pop-up shower or storm Thursday onward through the weekend in the mountains as the Upstate stays mostly dry.
A stray shower or storm is possible in the Upstate Friday and Sunday, but those chances are pretty slim.
By late this weekend, highs will be in the 80s area-wide which should continue into early next week.
