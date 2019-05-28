The heat wave continues across the Carolinas for a couple more days, but relief is in sight on the 7 day forecast!
This morning sits in the 60s to near 70 degrees, with a slightly refreshing feel to the air. Throughout the day, a strong breeze picks up from the west-southwest, encouraging more hot air. Highs reach 95 in the Upstate (while the record is 100) and 89 in the mountains (record is 91).
Wednesday will be about the same with sunshine and highs of 95 in the Upstate (record is 98) and 89 again in the mountains (record is 92).
We'll shave a degree or two off those highs on Thursday as a ridge of high pressure weakens with highs still in the upper 80s to lower/mid-90s, but by Friday, isolated rain and storm chances return in the afternoon forecast, keeping temperatures slightly in check. Highs should reach the mid-80s to lower 90s by Friday afternoon.
Over the weekend, as spotty rain/storm chances continue to build, highs return to the 80s area-wide by Sunday, with even more comfortable weather expected to continue into next week.
