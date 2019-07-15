Things heat up this week with fairly limited afternoon storm chances each day. High temperatures look to stay just above average for mid-July.
Plenty of sunshine today with a few high clouds at times, and a small chance for late day pop-up rain showers/storms. Starting this morning in the 60s and lower 70s, highs reach 91 in the Upstate and 86 in the mountains, which is at or near average for this time of year.
The same can be said for Tuesday and Wednesday's weather except a couple degrees hotter. That will put parts of the Upstate/NE Georgia in the middle 90s with hit or miss afternoon storms across the region.
Thursday through next weekend will bring a touch more PM storms to the western North Carolina mountains while the Upstate/NE Georgia continues to see fairly isolated rain chances. Highs could reach the mid-90s for a few days in a row over the weekend, so stay aware of your heat safety! Drink plenty of water, stay in the A/C or take breaks from the outside, and watch out for your pets to have a cool place to stay.
