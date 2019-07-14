Things heat up this week with fairly limited afternoon storm chances each day.
Expect a couple of brief showers this evening, but the rest of the night will bring some slight clearing along with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Expect a bit more sunshine Monday with highs of 91 in the Upstate and 86 in the mountains with isolated afternoon/evening storms.
The same can be said for Tuesday and Wednesday's weather except a couple degrees hotter putting parts of the Upstate/NE Georgia in the middle 90s with hit or miss afternoon storms.
Thursday through next weekend will bring a touch more PM storms to the western North Carolina mountains while the Upstate/NE Georgia continues to see fairly isolated rain chances.
So in a nutshell, pretty typical summer-time weather is headed for the Carolinas this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.