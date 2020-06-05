The threat for afternoon showers and storms will grow smaller into the weekend, but a few showers are possible still on Saturday and Sunday. Drier conditions for next week as we watch Cristobal move through the central U.S.
Tonight we’ll have lingering showers and storms, but conditions calm down after 9PM. Expect some clouds to start Saturday, but sunshine will break out through the day and hot temps are on tap! Highs will reach 90 for the Upstate and 86 in the mountains with a few late day showers and storms. Rain chance is only about 20%.
Sunday will bring some clouds, slightly less hot temps and an even lower rain chance. Expect highs to warm into the 80s with only a stray shower possible late day.
Monday into Tuesday looks mostly dry as a ridge of high pressure builds in. That ridge will keep Tropical Storm Cristobal away from our area. We could feel some indirect impacts from the tropical moisture toward middle of the week with the passing of a cold front.
Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely make landfall along the southeast TX or Louisiana coasts. An area of high pressure should keep the storm from moving over our area, instead it will push northward and become absorbed by an upper level disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.