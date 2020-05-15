Temperatures continue climbing this weekend along with the tropics coming alive! We could see “Arthur” develop in the Atlantic this weekend.
Right now, a disorganized area of thunderstorms continues to churn just offshore of the southern Florida Peninsula. Into the weekend, gradual development of tropical characteristics is expected, and a named storm "Arthur" could form Saturday or early Sunday as it moves northeast.
While it will be relatively close to the Carolina coastlines, it should remain fairly weak as a tropical storm as it parallels the coasts. Given this, the SC coast may have some increased surf and rip current risk and an added breeze Sunday, but the Outer Banks could have heavier rain and breezy conditions by Monday.
For today, Clouds come and go with plenty of sun mixed in between, allowing for highs to reach the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. Saturday warms up even more with highs in the lower to mid-80s along with a small chance at pop up showers/storms in WNC. Sunday looks just as warm if not hotter as highs reach the upper 80s potentially in the Upstate.
Next week, scattered summer storms are increasingly likely as a weak front approaches from the west. This front will also help steer whatever tropical system in the western Atlantic AWAY from the east coast.
The warmth should back off after Monday as a cool, unsettled pattern takes shape. This means below average temperatures are ahead as well as daily chances for rain.
