It stays hot this weekend, but relief is in sight for next week! Rain chances will go up late Sunday into Monday.
Saturday will be a bit more typical for late July, as highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s with a 20% chance for late day storms.
Sunday will bring a better chance for late day showers and storms as another front approaches! Highs will be cooler in the 82-89 range.
Decent rain chances will linger into Monday as well, with temperatures actually dropping to below normal for this time of year! We’ll keep that pattern through much of the week!
