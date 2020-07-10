Intense heat will build this weekend and into next week. A few storms are possible Sunday into Monday, otherwise mostly dry weather is in store.
Tonight we’ll see scattered showers and storms, diminishing after 9PM. Saturday will start with lots of sunshine and fast warming temps! Highs will get to 93 in the Upstate and 86 in the mountains, but it will feel like 91-100 outside during the afternoon! Skies should remain clear.
Saturday evening keep an eye out to the low horizon for COMET NEOWISE. It’s a comet that you can see in the distance if skies are clear enough and you look to the northwest. Best time to view is at dusk and dawn.
Sunday will bring a chance for t-storms late day, with highs back into the 90s. A few storms could be strong into the evening, so remain weather aware!
More scattered storms are possible on Monday, before mostly dry and EXTREMELY hot weather settles in! Highs will get into the mid 90s toward late next week.
