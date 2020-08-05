A more typical summer pattern will set up over the next week or so, with a chance for showers t-storms each afternoon.
This morning is mostly dry, but there are a few areas of locally heavy rain in the Upstate that should generally weaken toward daybreak. A mix of sun and clouds is expected thereafter with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and a chance of afternoon showers and isolated storms.
This general pattern will hold into Thursday and Friday as highs hover in the mid to upper 80s. This weekend looks slightly drier and hotter - but still expect a few showers each afternoon with highs inching into the lower 90s in the Upstate.
No surprises into early next week - highs stay near average with a 20-30% chance of afternoon showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.