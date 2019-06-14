The weather gets increasingly hot into Father’s Day weekend, but major rain chances hold off until next week.
This evening will look and feel picture perfect as temperatures fall through the 60s and reach the 50s for morning lows Saturday. Saturday afternoon looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s.
Father’s Day Sunday looks even hotter as highs inch toward the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in a few spots. There will be a few showers or storms in the mountains, but the Upstate should remain dry.
Scattered storm chances return each day next week, primarily focused in the afternoon and early evening hours – a typical summertime pattern. Highs will be in the 80s.
Summer begins Friday, and highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees!
