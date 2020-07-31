Hotter days start Friday and last into the weekend with only a couple showers and storms. We're also following Hurricane Isaias closely as it could make a pass at the Carolinas' coastline early next week.
An isolated shower is possible this morning across the region with a mostly cloudy sky and patchy fog. The rest of the day sees some sunshine with highs reaching the lower 90s and a small chance of afternoon rain. There's a slightly higher chance of downpours in the evening hours.
The weekend looks to be less widespread with afternoon storms, perhaps offering up fully dry conditions Saturday. Highs each day will reach the 90s across the Upstate.
Rain chances could briefly increase late Sunday into Monday of next week with potential tropical moisture from the Atlantic. This looks to be short-lived, and a return to spotty afternoon storms and highs in the upper 80s is expected toward mid-week.
Tropical Storm Isaias became a hurricane late Thursday as hurricane hunters found stronger winds near the center.
The latest track brings the storm through parts of the Bahamas Friday and toward the Florida east coast late Saturday and early Sunday as a category 1 hurricane. Thereafter, a turn to the north and northeast is expected, bringing the storm near the Carolina coasts Monday and Tuesday.
As for SC impacts, the latest "cone of uncertainty" does include parts of the state, and this means some low-end impacts in terms of heavy rain and gusty wind for the coast are possible by early Monday. A landfall along the NC coast or OBX is possible late Monday as the system pulls away from SC.
