Coverage of showers and storms will go down for the next several days as temperatures climb!
Morning temperatures will drop to around 70 for the Upstate and 65 in the mountains. Through the day we’ll see partly cloudy skies and hot conditions near 90 for the Upstate, and mid-80s in the mountains. Isolated showers and storms will develop, with the main threat being heavy rain and lightning, though most areas remain dry.
The same pattern of hot days with limited chances for late day storms will continue for Friday and this weekend. Rain chances will remain at around 20-30%.
We’ll be watching a low pressure develop to our south this weekend. The heavy, widespread rain looks to stay away from us, but could impact the SC coastal region. There is a small chance it could become tropical into next week, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. We’ll keep you posted!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.