Expect a hotter and muggier Wednesday before scattered late day storms return to the area Thursday.
Tonight will bring some passing clouds and lows in the lower and middle 60s.
Highs Wednesday will reach the middle 80s to near 90 under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two is possible in the mountains with the very off chance one makes it into the Upstate.
Similar heat and humidity will be felt Thursday, Friday and Saturday before scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon.
A weak cold front will up storm coverage slightly on Saturday, which will allow the heat to loosen its grip a tiny bit.
Clouds will likely stick around as some upper level moisture (likely not much if any rain) associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal sneaks into the area.
That will produce spotty showers and best late this weekend into the first half of next week.
